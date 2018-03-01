Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. What Ryan really told Dean about dating Davina while filming Married at First Sight.

Remember last week on Married at First Sight when Dean said Ryan gave him permission to make a move on his wife Davina? And how he kept saying it even though he… really needed to stop?

Well now, speaking in a recent interview, Ryan has clarified that the conversation in question went nothing like Dean suggested.

On Talking Married, Ryan said Dean was referring to an interaction that was obviously friendly banter.

“It might have been a chat, like, ‘Please take her off my hands,’ on a bad day or something,” Ryan told host Jayne Azzopardi.

“But by no means is that a serious chat. Please.”

“Who on earth would say, ‘Please take my wife and kick me off the experiment’?”

I mean he does have a point...

However, now that Ryan and Davina are out in the real world, there is another thing that's been puzzling us. How did Ryan keep his cool at the dinner?

"The reason I got up at that dinner is because now I avoid confrontation," he said.

"I don't get angry anymore. I don't like fighting. And that's the best way to get out of it; to take yourself away."

Ahhh Ryan, may you find another fish in a slightly less orchestrated, non-nationally televised pond.

Clare and Jessie Stephens have a frank conversation about Tracey's rapping skills. Post continues after audio.

2. We've found the audition tape between Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan for Outlander and... omg.



Oh, holy heck.