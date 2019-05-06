Search
news

At least 41 people were killed after a Moscow plane sped down the runway engulfed in flames, & more in news in 5.

-With AAP.

1. At least 41 people were killed after a Moscow plane sped down the runway engulfed in flames. 

Russian authorities say 41 people have been killed when a Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash-landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

“There were 78 people on board, including crew members,” the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website late on Sunday (Monday morning AEST).

“According to updated information, 37 out of them survived.”

Earlier on Sunday, the investigators said 13 people had been killed in the plane crash but that number has jumped to 41, including two children.

Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash bouncing along the tarmac at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport before the rear part of the plane suddenly bursts into flames on Sunday.

Survivors on board SU 1492 then escaped via the plane’s emergency slides that inflated after the hard landing.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

The Quicky

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

Introducing Me After You

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

The plane, which had been flying from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk, had been carrying 73 passengers and five crew members, Russia’s aviation watchdog said.

No official cause has yet been given for the incident although some surviving passengers spoke of a lightning strike.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation and was looking into whether the pilots had breached air safety rules.

“We took off and then lightning struck the plane,” the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily cited one surviving passenger, Pyotr Egorov, as saying.

“The plane turned back and there was a hard landing. We were so scared we almost lost consciousness. The plane jumped down the landing strip like a grasshopper and then caught fire on the ground.”

State TV broadcast mobile phone footage shot by another passenger in which people could be heard screaming.

President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed their condolences and ordered investigators to establish what had happened.

The Interfax news agency cited an unnamed “informed source” as saying the evacuation of the plane had been delayed by some passengers insisting on collecting their hand luggage first.

Russian news agencies reported some passengers were still unaccounted for and that others had been injured, some of them seriously, and were being treated in local hospitals.

A rescue team was combing through the charred wreckage of the rear of the plane on Sunday evening looking for survivors, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Flightradar24 tracking service showed that the plane had circled twice over Moscow before making an emergency landing after just under 30 minutes in the air.

The plane’s undercarriage gave way on impact and its engines caught fire.

Interfax cited a source as saying the plane had only succeeded making an emergency landing on the second attempt and that some of the aircraft’s systems had then failed.

The emergency landing was so hard that debris had found its way into the engines, sparking a fire that swiftly engulfed the rear of the fuselage, the same source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian investigators said they were looking into various versions.

Russian news agencies reported the plane had been produced in 2017 and had been serviced as recently as April of this year.

The SSJ100, also known as the Superjet, is a two-engine regional jet put into service in 2011 with considerable fanfare as a signal that Russia’s troubled aerospace industry was on the rise.

The plane is largely used in Russia as a replacement for outdated Soviet-era aircraft, but also is used by airlines in other countries, including Armenia and Mexico.

This is the second fatal accident involving the plane. In 2012, a demonstration flight in Indonesia struck a mountain, killing all 45 aboard.

Dozens of flights at Sheremetyevo were delayed because of the disaster.

2. An Australian DJ died trying to save a friend from falling off the side of a luxury villa in Bali. 

Australian DJ and music producer, Adam Neat, has been found dead in a Bali resort after he reportedly tried to save his personal assistant who fell off the side of a luxury hotel villa on Saturday.

Known professionally as DJ Adam Sky, the 42-year-old is believed by local police to have crashed through a glass door at Hillstone Villas Resort in an attempt to save his assistant, but sustained fatal injuries in the process, according to Nine News.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Adam Sky (@adamskyofficial) on

ADVERTISEMENT

 In an official statement on the late DJ’s Instagram, a representative for the man confirmed the reports.

“It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4th May 2019,” the post said.

“Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the families’ privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SMASHing it out on home turf at Altimate, Singapore a few weekends ago ???? . . . . . #teamadamsky #djs #partyhard #bigroom #edmlife

A post shared by DJ Adam Sky (@adamskyofficial) on

In the comments, fans and friends remembered the man for his humble nature and talent.

According to the DJ’s official website, he was a leader in the dance music scene in Asia, having shared the stage with music legends such as Fat Boy Slim and Seb Fontaine.

3. Israel Folau’s hearing has been forced into a third day. 

Israel Folau‘s future remains no clearer after his landmark code of conduct hearing was forced into a third day following a weekend stalemate at Rugby Australia headquarters in Sydney.

Folau’s defence counsel and RA’s legal team will return on Tuesday after more than 15 hours of legal arguments weren’t enough for the three-person independent panel to start considering a decision.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle was asked to provide verbal evidence for the second day running, with NSW Waratahs supremo Andrew Hore also called as a witness on Sunday.

Folau is fighting to save his career after Castle issued the dual international with a “high-level” breach notice last month and threatened to tear up his four-year, $4 million contract following his latest round of inflammatory social media posts.

The superstar fullback, who reportedly rejected a $1 million offer to walk away from Australian rugby last week, joined Castle and Wallabies coach Michael Cheika in providing evidence on Saturday.

Folau’s solicitor Ramy Quatami, and barrister Adam Casselden, have argued that Folau’s Instagram post claiming hell awaits homosexuals and other sinners unless they repent and turn to Jesus was merely a Bible passage and not his direct words.

They also put forward the fact that RA didn’t include a specific social media clause when the John Eales Medallist signed a new contract in February.

But after being formally warned last year when he posted similar passages claiming gays were destined for hell, RA’s legal unit believes the 30-year-old has breached both the player code of conduct and social media policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Folau and RA will have until 72 hours after any decision is handed down to appeal.

Sunday’s developments came after former rugby league international Ian Roberts, that code’s first player to come out, aired his grave concerns about how Folau’s posts could impact on young homosexuals.

“These types of remarks can and do push people over the edge. There can’t be any tolerance of bigotry,” Roberts told Channel Nine’s Sports Sunday program.

“I do feel sorry for Israel but there are consequences to your actions.

“I don’t say this lightly and what I’m about to say, the language I use, is hard and it’s for a point, it’s to get that message across – there are literally kids in the suburbs killing themselves.

“I say that with the greatest sense of respect and I’m not implying that Israel is responsible solely for that – please don’t take it that way – but it’s these types of comments and these types of off-the-cuff remarks when you have young people and vulnerable people who are dealing with their sexuality, confused, not knowing how to deal with it.”

While Cheika last month said he would find it “difficult” to pick Folau for Australia again and senior teammates including Test captain Michael Hooper condemned him for his provocative stance, Folau has not been without support.

“Seriously… might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs,” Folau’s Wallabies teammate Taniela Toupou posted on Facebook last Tuesday.

If he does have his contract terminated, Folau would be the first professional athlete in Australian sport wiped out for expressing their extreme religious beliefs.

4. Veteran environmental activist Bob Brown says “it is up to us” to stop Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran environmental activist Bob Brown has told thousands of climate action supporters they can’t rely on divine intervention to prevent the Adani coal mine. “It is up to us”.

The former federal Greens leader led the stop-Adani convoy that began in Hobart just before Easter, and travelled to Clermont in central Queensland before reaching its final destination in Canberra on Sunday, where a rally was held on the lawns of Parliament House.

Organisers estimated there were 2,500 people at the rally – “a bigger crowd than Bill Shorten will face today and a bigger crowd than Scott Morrison will ever face”, Dr Brown said.

He told the crowd that neither of the big parties were willing to stop the Adani mine to secure the planet for Australia’s kids.

“There will be no divine intervention, it is up to us,” he said to applause from the crowd.

Dr Brown’s appearance came after a line of supporters addressed the rally, including songwriter Paul Kelly who sang My Island Home.

Booker prize-winning Australian author Richard Flanagan said he was prepared to blockade the Adani site.

“I’ll be there,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

Dr Brown told reporters the convoy had been peaceful and law abiding but participants had endured hardships along the route.

“We had rocks thrown at us, we had people spat on, some people were actually physically abused.”

A fake Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten received boos from the audience as they went on stage to brandish posters like ‘ADANI COAL MINE? YES!’

In contrast, supporters, wearing their black and red Stop and Adani tee shirts, carried banners reading: ‘We are here for our grandchildren … and the world’.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale told reporters Australia was in the midst of a climate election.

“Right now the Adani coal mine is a test of whether Liberal or Labor are serious about stopping climate change and right now,” he said,

“Liberal and Labor have failed the test.”

However, he said the Greens wanted to negotiate with a new Labor government and “turf this lot out”, he said referring to the Morrison government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the major parties continued to bicker over their own climate policies.

In Brisbane, where Labor was holding its campaign launch, Mr Shorten said there was a clear choice at this election.

“You can have cowardice and chaos on climate change or courage and action,” he said.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said climate change shouldn’t be seen as a binary choice between doing something and doing nothing.

“We’re taking action. But what Bill Shorten has failed to do is come up with realistic targets, costed policies and practical solutions,” he told ABC television’s Insiders program.

“He has been very tricky. He has failed to answer the obvious question 63 times – what is the cost to the economy on the policy?”

5. Brexit deal could be done in next few days.

theresa-may-brexit-deal
A Brexit deal might not be far away. Image: Getty.

Prime Minister Theresa May could reach a Brexit deal with the opposition Labour Party within days, a leading Conservative Party figure says, after senior ministers urged compromise following poor local election results.

Ruth Davidson, the Conservatives' leader in Scotland, told party members a cross-partisan agreement on Brexit was needed before this month's European elections, or Britain's major parties would face an even bigger backlash from voters.

The Conservatives lost 1332 seats on English local councils that were up for re-election, and Labour, which would typically aim to gain hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote, instead lost 81.

Many voters expressed frustration at May's failure to take Britain out of the European Union almost three years after the country decided to leave in a referendum.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If we thought yesterday's results were a wake-up call, just wait for the European elections on the 23rd of May," Davidson told a party conference in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, she said there had been progress in the weeks of talks between the Conservatives and Labour to find a Brexit deal that passes parliamentary muster.

"There is a deal that could be done in the next few days ... and I really hope we can get to that point," she said, describing the results as "a kick up the backside".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday there was now a huge impetus on every MP to get a Brexit deal done.

But even if the Conservative and Labour Party leaderships reach a Brexit compromise, there is no guarantee that it will pass through parliament, which has roundly rejected May's proposals three times already.

In an indication of the hostility May faces from the most pro-Brexit wing of her party, former leader Iain Duncan Smith renewed his call for her to step down soon, calling her a "caretaker prime minister" after the local election losses.

Complicating the picture, the main beneficiaries of the swing against the two major UK parties were the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, who campaigned on a demand for a new referendum, aiming to reverse Brexit.

Foreign minister Jeremy Hunt also saw a "glimmer of hope" that there might be a deal with Labour soon.

But an EU customs union that prevented Britain from striking its own trade deals was not a viable long-term option for the world's fifth-largest economy, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Buzzfeed News reported sources saying that May was optimistic about a deal, and that behind closed doors the government had already compromised on a customs union.

"In the last week government ministers and officials presented Labour with a new offer on a customs arrangement that would effectively see the UK remain in the key aspects of a customs union with the EU," the sources familiar with the talks said.

One source told Buzzfeed "the offer would be tantamount to the government accepting in full Labour's demands".

The political editor of the Spectator magazine, which has close links to the Conservatives, said in a column for The Sun newspaper that there had been an agreement to an initial "comprehensive customs arrangement" very like a customs union.

With AAP. 

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout