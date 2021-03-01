Russell has gone rogue and told the ending of MAFS to a random girl at a bar, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Russell has gone rogue and told the ending of MAFS to a random girl at a bar. Here’s what she heard.

We're only one week into Married At First Sight and one of the grooms has already let some pretty big spoilers slip. And yes, we are listening.

According to The Wash, a woman named Larissa who claimed she met Russell Duance in a bar, slid into their DMs back in December, three months before the show aired.

In the messages, she explained that Russell was in Sydney filming promo material for MAFS and told her some juicy spoilers about the show while he was at the bar.

"Old mate is a contestant on the next season!... He came to Sydney from SA for promotional gifs and stuff like that," said Larissa.

Based on the messages, it also seems Russell and his wife Beth Moore don't last... which doesn't seem all that surprising after last night.

"Told me lots of gossip about the show already... He kept showing his empty ring finger when everyone asked if he was still together."

"I think he told me he made it to about week six from memory hahahah."

Oh and there seems to be more evidence of an impending cheating scandal.

"He also told me there is drama with people cheating this season, which isn’t a shock but still exciting."