9 years together and a baby: What we know about Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome's relationship.

In news that makes us feel a million years old, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his first child with long-term girlfriend Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging actor Georgia Groome.

On Tuesday, Grint, 32, introduced his daughter to the world in his first post to his new Instagram account.

The couple announced the birth of their child back in May, with a statement to media outlets via their representatives: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Here is everything we know about Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome’s relationship.

Their daughter's name is Wednesday.

Grint, who has amassed nearly two million followers in the less than 24 hours he's been on Instagram, shared the name of their daughter in his first Instagram post.

"Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," the actor shared.

It comes two years after Grint confirmed, much to the disappointment of Harry Potter fans, that he wouldn't be naming his children after his famous character, Ron Weasley.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Grint talked about what his future looked like, saying: “I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.