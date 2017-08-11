“I wanted to be a Tidy House Person so I enlisted these rules. Astonishingly, they worked.”

I’ve long wondered how Tidy House People do it.

Do they, like me, live in a rough state of disarray and then ten minutes before someone comes over, tear around the house and throw sh*t into cupboards, light scented candles, fan their hands furiously above the wick hoping the scent will carry, and pray no one uses the bathroom?

Do they, like me, use low-level lighting to disguise dirt, then liberally spray Glen 20 above the front door so that, on arrival, guests enter a clean-smelling house, and their brain is tricked into thinking clean thoughts?

No, they don’t. They’re better than me.

I want to be one of these people so I’ve enlisted some house rules and astonishingly, they’ve actually worked.

This isn’t a plan to be Monica-from-Friends level neurotic clean. I’m not quite at the level of using coasters under drinks, vacuuming the vacuum cleaner, and sweeping under guests feet as they try to “relax”.

Instead, these are rules to eliminate that low-level anxiety and the irritable feeling that things are unravelling. Where your house feels nice to come home to, not another thing to deal with on your to-do list.

These rules that are basic, simple to follow and become habitual. And because they are the “house” rules, and not one person’s cleaning standards over another, it eliminates fights. You just shrug your shoulders and say “well, they’re the rules”.

Before you know it, hopefully you’re one of them. A smug, tidy house, smug-face.

#1: Don’t have kids.

Lol jks. But, this is an important disclaimer. I don’t have any kids or the detritus that comes with them. If you DO have kids and you still have a tidy house, tell us your secrets in the comments below, because I don’t want this tidy house run to ever end.

OK but seriously.

#2: Make your bed every morning.

Captain obvious, yes. We’ve all heard the saying “messy bed, messy head”, but research says it’s true. Making your bed not only make us happier and more productive, if your bed is made, you’re setting a tidy agenda for the day.