'I was a victim of 'family vlogging'. It wasn't a sweet window into my life, it was child labour.'

Shari Franke was only nine-years old when her mother created a family YouTube channel and started filming her and her five siblings. Five days a week, her face would be uploaded to the internet for millions to see.

By 2020, the channel called '8 Passengers' already had over two million subscribers.

Now that she's an adult, Shari, 21, has finally broken her silence.

Speaking to the Utah Senate Committee, Shari shared her experience of being shoved in front of the camera at a young age, and condemned parents who exploit their children for profit by uploading videos of them online.

Watch part of Shari Franke's testimony. Article continues after video.



Source: YouTube/KSL News

She explained that for many successful vlogging families, sharing their children's lives online quickly becomes a lucrative source of income.

"The difference between family vlogging and a normal business, however, is that all the children are employees," Shari said. "Children from before they are born until the day they turn 18 have become stars of family businesses on Youtube, Instagram and other social media platforms.

"At first, family vlogging is an alluring business that can bring high revenue. For my family, it became the primary source of income, as is often the case with most full time family vloggers."