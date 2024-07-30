'The internet told me to tie rubber bands around my ears to depuff my face, so I tried it.'

I love wine. However, it doesn't really love me back. That’s because even a single glass of grape juice will, without a doubt, leave my body dehydrated and my face looking more bloated than usual.

But on a recent midnight TikTok session, my beauty-infiltrated For You page suddenly delivered a facial depuffing hack going viral in South Korea right now: the rubber ear band therapy.

My interest PEAKED!

What is the viral depuffing rubber band ear therapy?

All you need to do is wrap a rubber band (or elastic hair tie) around your ears and leave it for 10 minutes. Doing so is said to result in lifting and contouring effects.

The hack was first brought to my attention in a viral TikTok video posted by New York City-based dermatologist, Dr David Kim, which has since been watched over 6.2 million times.

"Biggest beauty hack in Korea right now," Dr Kim captioned the video.

The comments section was flooded with viewers trying the hack out — and surprisingly seeing results.

"I did it and it works. So weird," one person commented.

The hack has also been endorsed by many highly esteemed South Korean celebrities and beauty enthusiasts.

But why should this hack even work? And how much truth does it hold?

How does the rubber band ear therapy work?

It’s all got to do with the lymph nodes, which are crucial for transporting nutrients and oxygen to all organs and removing waste.