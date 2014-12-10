An American celeb just broke every royal protocol.

It’s the Kate effect.
The Duchess of Cambridge continues to fly the flag for British fashion during her tour of the US – today wearing a popping pink coat from Mulberry.
Unsurprisingly, the $2800 double-breasted has already sold out online. Bad luck for anyone wanting to emulate Kate's look.
The Royal couple are wrapping up a very busy few days in the US. Today, Kate and Will, both 32, first paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial site. They laid a wreath with a handwritten note reading, “In sorrowful memory for those who died on 11 September and in admiration of the courage shown to rebuild.”