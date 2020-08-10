The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 11.

Australia's virus aged care death rate is among the highest in the world.

Federal health authorities failed to develop a coronavirus plan for aged care homes, with the pandemic leaving flaws in the sector "starkly exposed", a royal commission has been told.

Australia's virus aged care death rate is among the highest in the world, at 68 per cent, counsel assisting the commissioner Peter Rozen QC said on Monday.

As of Sunday, 203 of the nation's almost 300 deaths had been in aged care.

It has been revealed that Australia's aged care fatality rate is among the worst in the world. #9Today pic.twitter.com/59FBxArlNu — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 10, 2020

He said while much had been done to prepare the national health system, neither the Federal Health Department nor aged care regulator developed a sector-specific plan.

Mr Rozen said aged care was offered no virus advice from either body from June 19 to August 3, a "crucial period" in the pandemic when cases in Victoria spiked.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has starkly exposed all of the flaws of the aged care sector," Mr Rozen said.

The aged care royal commission is holding hearings over three days to examine the virus response but Victoria's outbreak is not part of the scope due to its evolving nature.

Mr Rozen said the commission had received hundreds of submissions, some of which refer to inadequate staff infection control training and lack of access to personal protective equipment.

Victoria's deaths expected to rise, as infections fall.

Australia's deputy chief medical officer has warned coronavirus deaths will continue to rise even if Victorian infections continue to stabilise.

The nation recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday with 19 new deaths in Victoria, 14 of which were linked to aged care.

The state's 322 new cases was the lowest figure in almost two weeks, sparking hopes strict lockdown measures and mandatory face masks may be having an impact.