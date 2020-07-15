The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 16.

Five health care workers at The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne test positive for COVID-19.

Five staff from a Victorian children's hospital, which treats some of Australia's most vulnerable children, have tested positive for coronavirus and seven others are self-isolating.

Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital on Wednesday confirmed five workers from the health centre have separately tested positive, but the centre rejects the cases are part of an outbreak.

A spokesman from the RCH said the workers are not connected with any work team and ensured the other seven staff self-isolating are doing so for individual circumstances.

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald reported at least two doctors were infected.

She also said there are no COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

A shop within the hospital was forced to close last Friday after a back of house worker at the premises tested positive, but the hospital is treating this as separate as it is run by a private contractor.

It comes as Victorians are encouraged to wear face masks.

Another life was lost in the state on Wednesday, while 238 new cases were recorded, making it the 10th day in a row the state has recorded a triple-digit increase.

Professor Sutton said the task of reducing community transmission won't be easy, noting that making masks mandatory was an option.

A lot of people have been asking us for advice on wearing masks. Here’s some of your questions answered. https://t.co/PLaWGkigQ0#COVID19Vic (1/5) pic.twitter.com/WQsNQOhgOj — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) July 13, 2020

Last Friday, health authorities in Victoria encouraged people in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear face masks when social distancing wasn't possible.

Since then, mandatory use of face masks was imposed on health workers at aged care facilities and home care providers across Victoria's locked-down areas.

Victoria Police on Wednesday recommended its officers wear masks within their stations, including where no contact with the public occurs.

Victorians will also be expected to wear masks in the state's courts, where disposable masks will be available at entrances before security checks.

