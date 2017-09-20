Why Roxy Jacenko just posted a photo of her bare bum to Instagram.

Roxy Jacenko shared a photo of her bum on Instagram and it has sent her followers absolutely crazy.

The photo was just one of many from a mystery photo shoot the 37-year-old took part in this week, the purpose of which remains unclear.

“Working on something special,” Jacenko coyly wrote to her 195,000 Instagram followers. “[Here’s] a behind the scenes look.”

Considering this is the woman who’s the Director of Sweaty Betty PR, The Ministry of Talent and Pixie’s Bows all before she reaches 40, Jacenko is clearly about to release something big and, more importantly, profitable.

Perhaps a clothing line? A beauty product? …. Her own Roxy-fied version of the internet?

Literally anything is possible, but I digress. We’re all here to talk about #BumShot, and you’ve probably all scrolled right past the above paragraphs looking for the photo, so I’ll just stick to the script.

Ahem. Here is Roxy Jacenko’s bum:

Ponytail Goals ???? @lola_dennis ???? @jessicaabrahamphotography A post shared by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Amidst Tuesday’s many photos of Jacenko grinning on set, dousing herself in fake tan, and being pampered by hair and makeup artists, #BumShot was the PR expert’s most popular photo for the entire day. It had more likes, more comments, more love than any photos sans butt cheeks. Completely and utterly shocking, I know.

To post a snap of her behind was, as per usual, a stroke of PR masterclass from the businesswoman who is both adored and reviled by the Australian public. I mean, look at what we’re all doing right now: talking about it.

But there’s another reason Jacenko shared that photo: she’s proud of her body. And so she should be.

To see snippets of Roxy’s shoots, watch below…