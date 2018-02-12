Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Roxy Jacenko just pulled a Kim Kardashian and listed off her ‘haters.’



In a move inspired by perfume magnate Kim Kardashian, Roxy Jacenko has come up with her own ‘lovers and haters’ list, served up on colour co-ordinated Post-It notes no less.

Jacenko captioned her Instagram Stories video with “something funny in the works – lovers and haters.”

While some on the six 'haters' was masked by initials, she gave a special shout out to 'The Ho + Nicky Boy' - a thinly disguised reference to her father Nick Jacenko and his fiance, fashion designer Lisa Ho. It's also assumed that 'Andrew H' and 'Will G' refers to journalists Will Glasgow and Andrew Hornery, the latter of which once reffered to Jacenko as a "publicity seeking missile."

Speaking to Daily Mail, the founder of Sweaty Betty PR called those in the blue, "her motivation to succeed."

"It's funny how your biggest detractors can be your biggest motivators! If only they knew - well, I suppose they will in a few days," she said.

Those getting a more favourable nod include radio presenter Jackie O, girlfriend of Kyle Sandilands, Imogen Anthony and children Pixie and Hunter Curtis.

2. Brooklyn Beckham misses out on his mum's fashion show. Gets a massive 'mum' tattoo to show that he was there in spirit.

Marking the 10 year anniversary Victoria Beckham's, 43, synonymous label, her fashion show at New York Fashion Week was a family affair.

In attendance sitting front row was husband David Beckham, 42, and genetically blessed children - Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6, however eldest child, Brooklyn, 18, was unfortunately missing out.

He still managed to mark his mum's monumental achievement, in a very big way.