1. Roxy Jacenko is serving up receipts after an SAS Australia instructor bad mouthed her.

Roxy Jacenko has served up the receipts from her DMs with SAS Australia instructor, Ollie Ollerton, after he called her the most disappointing SAS contestant last week, and this is really awkward for him...

Last week, Ollie Ollerton told news.com.au that he was let down by Roxy Jacenko in SAS Australia saying: "Roxy (Jacenko) was horrendous from the outset."

But of course, Roxy was quick to respond and if ever there was a lesson to not badmouth a PR expert, it's this.

The 40-year-old shared a screenshot of the pairs private messages on her Instagram story that outed Ollie as sympathising with Roxy as leaving for fair reasons.

Image: Instagram

In the message, Ollerton writes: "Be proud, people have no idea what the reality is like, amplified by injury x," and I suppose he wasn't expecting to see these leaked...

2. One of the Bachelorette boys went ROGUE by talking about the chaotic behind-the-scenes of the show.

Another week, another dose of Bachelorette gossip has dropped.

This time, an unnamed contestant has spilled the tea about what filming the show is really like on the So Dramatic! podcast. And things don't sound that rosy behind the scenes.

In fact, the contestant went so far as to describe this year's season as "budget Bachie", claiming everything felt rushed and last minute.