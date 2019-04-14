Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Um. Roxy Jacenko is set to star in her own reality TV show called ‘I Am Roxy’.

Roxy Jacenko could be starring in her own reality TV show, and we are very… intrigued.

It will be called I am Roxy, and will be debut on Channel 10 during pilot week, according to reports.

The 38-year-old has been spotted with a film crew around her Vaucluse mansion, and at Otto restaurant on Woolloomooloo Wharf, according to a report by Fairfax.

In 2010, early stages of a show called The Sweat Shop were filmed, based in Roxy Jacenko’s PR office, but the series never aired.

From her boss-lady antics to her adorable kids, we can’t wait to see what Roxy has in store.

2. What Australia’s favourite WAGs and influencers wore to Coachella.

Coachella is the annual music festival that sets a style agenda for the 12 months that follow.

If it was worn in front of the iconic ferris wheel by an influencer or a WAG, odds are it will be worn by every off-duty model and fashionista immediately after.

Coachella season is upon us, and praise be, there are some killer outfits.

Here are what our favourite WAGS and influencers wore to Coachella in 2019:

View this post on Instagram Day 1 wearing @sir_thelabel and @christienicolaides Stylist @tessa_styled A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Apr 13, 2019 at 9:46am PDT