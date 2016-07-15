Jailed banker Oliver Curtis is set to appeal his conviction while his wife Roxy Jacenko begins treatment for breast cancer.

Curtis, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison on June 24 after a Supreme Court jury found him guilty of conspiracy to commit insider trading.

He was expected to be released after one year on a good behaviour bond.

His lawyers have now filed an application for leave to appeal the conviction, Fairfax confirms.

The appeal is listed for a mention in Sydney’s Court of Criminal Appeal on Thursday next week.

The development comes days after PR queen Jacenko revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Roxy and her children.

The 36-year-old Sweaty Betty PR founder announced she found the lump while in shower only two weeks ago, shortly after her husband was put behind bars.

“What I have experienced in the past three weeks is the most shocking thing I have ever experienced. I don’t think there is anything that could shock me more now,” she told news.com.au.

She said she had broken the news to daughter Pixie, 4, but not yet to two-year-old Hunter because of his very young age.

She vowed that while she underwent treatment, she would not to let the disease get in the way of her work commitments.

