The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. From fresh roses to all white everything, Roxy Jacenko’s home office is 100 per cent bougier than yours.
If you’ve been working from home since coronavirus began, you’ve probably got your home office sorted by now, yeah?
A nice ergonomic chair, perhaps? Some natural light or a view of the living room. Maybe even a monitor and a mouse, if you’re lucky.
We’re sure your set up is lovely, but you should know, Roxy Jacenko’s home office is 100 per cent chicer than yours.
The Sydney-based PR queen and business owner has shared some photos of her home office on Instagram, and we’re not jealous. At all.
