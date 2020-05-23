The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

There was the much-discussed interview during her 2019 trip to South Africa with Prince Harry, in which she shared that she wasn't "OK" and that the public scrutiny had been "really challenging".

Then, of course, came the couple's resignation as working Royals in January; a move they hoped would free them from the stalking gaze of the tabloids and allow them to build a "more private life" for their young son, Archie, in North America.

But according to a new report in US Weekly, there was far more to the Duchess' struggle than she let on.

An unidentified "inside" source told the magazine that Meghan suffered panic attacks while living at Forgmore Cottage in London, and “was nervous to step outside her own front door because of all the negative attention she attracted".

If the source is a) real and b) correct, then we can rest assured that the former Suits actor is “thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London,” the insider says. “She feels like a new person.”

4. That hot Irish bloke from Normal People took his chain out for a run.

It's the chain that inspired millions of fantasies and an Instagram fan account (@connellschain).

And now, the golden star of the series Normal People has been spotted out in public.

The chain was photographed while being taken out for a jog by Paul Mescal, the Irish actor who wears it in the adaptation of Sally Rooney's popular novel, which streams in Australia on Stan.