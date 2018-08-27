Pixie Curtis threatened to boycott the Myer fashion show over Roxy Jacenko's outfit choice.

We’ve all been embarrassed by our parents at some point.

From being too affectionate in public to being scolded in front of friends – we’ve all felt it.

But with over 100,000 Instagram followers and a booming business, seven-year-old Pixie Curtis gets embarrassed by her parents for more than just PDA.

Over the weekend, the little hair accessories entrepreneur attended Myer’s Spring Summer fashion show with her mum Roxy Jacenko.

But Pixie almost refused to attend the event all together – and it was all because of her mum’s hot pink Prada dress.

“She said she wouldn’t come out with me tonight if I wore this,” the Sweaty Betty PR founder told the Sydney Morning Herald at the event over the weekend.

“[The dress] is the opposite of nice!” Pixie added.