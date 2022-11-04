The 'poo jogger' and waking up every hour: The 5 wildest moments from Roxy Jacenko's PR career.

It’s official, the Queen of PR is handing back her crown.

Last night, Roxy Jacenko announced on Instagram she would be stepping back from her core business, Sweaty Betty PR, to focus on some of her other main projects.

Posting a photo of a much younger, brunette version of herself from when she began the agency, Roxy shared her update in the caption.

“I have weathered storms one could only assume you would see on a miniseries and heck I think I’ve done it with gusto - but now, it’s time for me to hang my PR shoes up,” she said.

There’s no doubt Roxy has pushed her career to its limits and beyond, going on to found The Ministry of Talent, candle and homewares brand XRJCelebrations, and Pixie’s Pix, a toy and accessory brand she runs with her young daughter.