Roxy Jacenko just got pretty nasty about her ex-mate Candice Warner, AGAIN, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Roxy Jacenko just got pretty nasty about her ex-mate Candice Warner, AGAIN.

After PR queen Roxy Jacenko and ironwoman Candice Warner got into a physical fight on the reality TV show SAS Australia, their friendship and professional relationship ended. And it seems Jacenko has no interest in mending it.

When speaking to the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, Jacenko reminded the publication that after the fight aired, Warner sacked Jacenko as management. And therefore, that was them done.

"Someone who carries on punching you when your back is turned, and then sacks you some two weeks later as management after four years of hard work and support would need to be delusional to think I would want to be friends," Jacenko told the publication.

"She might be hard up for friends and accept people doing that to her, but that’s not a friend I’m interested in keeping."

While Warner had nothing bitter to say about Jacenko or the situation.

When she appeared on Kyle and Jackie O's radio show that same morning, Warner said, "It’s really sad and I’m so disappointed by the whole thing.

"Now that time has passed... it was never an intention, and I'd never want to lose a friend over something like this. I'm sorry she feels like this."

