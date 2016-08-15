Roxy Jacenko reveals the truth about her cancer diagnosis in fiery 60 Minutes interview.

A fiery excerpt from Roxy Jacenko’s tell-all interview with 60 Minutes has been released, and from the looks of it, the PR mogul remains as unapologetic and defiant as ever, telling reporter Allison Langdon to “change your friends” after it was suggested people found the mother of two’s breast cancer diagnosis timing questionable.

“There’s a problem isn’t there, when you announce that you have breast cancer and people’s first reaction is cynicism,” Langdon says, going on to explain that it’s “normal people out there” who are the ones raising these questions.

“Well they’re not normal Allison,” Jacenko replies, continuing, “Change your friends.”

Roxy Jacenko speaking to 60 Minutes. Source: 60 Minutes / Channel 9.

Set to be aired on Sunday night, the story will focus on Jacenko's breast cancer diagnosis and adjustment to life as a single mum following her husband Oliver Curtis being jailed for insider trading.

The preview includes a number of interview excerpts, as well as personal moments between Jacenko and her two children, Pixie, five, and Hunter, two.