Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Rove McManus just took a glorious dig at every Aussie who’s been on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

In case anyone was wondering (was... anyone... wondering?), TV and radio personality, Rove McManus will not be heading into the jungle for this years' season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Not because he hates bugs or is high maintenance, but coz, guys, he's a ~real~ celebrity with integrity.

Confirming as much to Yahoo7Be, the year-old said he wouldn't be caught dead in khaki when asked if he would be joining the show's cast.

"Never. Never! Because I have credibility. It will never, ever happen. I care not to be humiliated with worms. It’s not for me.” Ouch.

So just to confirm, that's a solid no to the whispers the advertised "two feuding celebs" were McManus and longtime rival, Kyle Sandilands.

But what about Fev or Shane Warne, or those former US sitcom actors from years ago - they all have credibility, right?

2. Grab the scissors: Meghan Markle is bringing your fave 90s hair trend back.



Further establishing herself as the people's princess, Meghan Markle is bringing back the 90s tendril... also known as the hairstyle you wore for 89% of the time in high school.

For those unaware - it's where your tie your hair into a ponytail, in this case a messy bun, and pull out two small 'tendrils' on either side of your centre parting. It's all very nostalgic and fabulous.