news

Rove and Sam quickly remove social media post about The Bachelor's Eliza.

2DayFM radio hosts Rove and Sam have been forced to remove social media posts comparing freshly evicted Bachelor contestant Eliza St John to Caitlyn Jenner, after they reportedly attracted hurtful comments.

The programme posted an animated giph that morphed the two women’s faces during Wednesday night’s episode, accompanied by the caption, “Seriously though, once you see it, you can’t unsee it… Sorry Eliza.”

Image: Twitter.

In a statement released to the media, the station's parent company, Southern Cross Austereo, said moderators removed the posts after observing "nasty and bully like comments".

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok
ADVERTISEMENT

“The social media tile was posted in reference to a Daily Telegraph story published online saying that Eliza was ‘cool’ with a comparison made between herself and Caitlyn Jenner," the spokesperson said.

“We have a very strong stance against bullying at SCA and believed it was best to have it pulled down immediately.”

Video via Channel 10

SCA's statement refers to St John's acknowledgement earlier this month that she shares a physical resemblance to the reality star.

“I’ve seen the memes,” she told The Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

“That is cool. I am loving people rejoicing in it. A dear friend told me I look like Caitlyn because of the cheekbones. I don't mind, she is an awesome woman so bring it on."

Eliza was the latest to leave the Bach mansion. Scroll to see who's left.

2016 Bachelorettes
Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland
Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria
Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia
Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria
Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia
Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW
Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland
Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia
Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia
Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW
Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia
Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria
Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW
Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW
Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland
Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria
Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland
Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW
Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria
Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria
Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA
Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???