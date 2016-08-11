2DayFM radio hosts Rove and Sam have been forced to remove social media posts comparing freshly evicted Bachelor contestant Eliza St John to Caitlyn Jenner, after they reportedly attracted hurtful comments.
The programme posted an animated giph that morphed the two women’s faces during Wednesday night’s episode, accompanied by the caption, “Seriously though, once you see it, you can’t unsee it… Sorry Eliza.”
Image: Twitter.
In a statement released to the media, the station's parent company, Southern Cross Austereo, said moderators removed the posts after observing "nasty and bully like comments".