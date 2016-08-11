“The social media tile was posted in reference to a Daily Telegraph story published online saying that Eliza was ‘cool’ with a comparison made between herself and Caitlyn Jenner," the spokesperson said.

“We have a very strong stance against bullying at SCA and believed it was best to have it pulled down immediately.”

SCA's statement refers to St John's acknowledgement earlier this month that she shares a physical resemblance to the reality star.

“I’ve seen the memes,” she told The Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

“That is cool. I am loving people rejoicing in it. A dear friend told me I look like Caitlyn because of the cheekbones. I don't mind, she is an awesome woman so bring it on."

Eliza was the latest to leave the Bach mansion. Scroll to see who's left.

