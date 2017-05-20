Where your favourite stars of 'Round The Twist' are now.

There’s no doubt that Round The Twist is one of the most iconic Australian children’s shows of our times.

And although there were four seasons of the show, where are the stars of the third and fourth season? The ones who spent so much time on our screens only to disappear without a trace?

Bronson Twist (Mathew Waters)

Of almost anyone in the cast of his series of Round the Twist, Bronson has had the most sparkling career in the industry. And by the way - he is definitely not little anymore. Mathew Waters is now 27, and if you haven't already fallen off your seat, now lives and works in theatre in London.

After Round The Twist, Waters went on to star in shows like The Escape of The Artful Dodger and SNOBS. He has tried his hand in musicals, starring in ones like Mame and Oliver! The Musical, before trying his hand at film.

In 2003, he played a role in Peter Pan the movie after film director PJ Hogan had seen him perform on stage. He has appeared in HBO mini series The Pacific and in Canada's Darwin's Brave New World. In 2015, he played the Cowardly Lion in a production of The Wizard of Oz in London.

Linda Twist (Ebonnie Masini)