The 5 ridiculous storylines that prove Round The Twist is the weirdest Aussie kids show ever.

Have you ever? Ever felt like this? How strange things happen, are you going round the twist?

If you were a nineties kids, there’s no doubt you would have grown up watching Pete, Linda and Bronson Twist who lived with their widowed father in a lighthouse on Round the Twist.

Seriously, there will never be a kids program like it. Ever.

But while the cult Aussie show covered all the universal themes of bullying, family drama and unrequited love, there’s no denying that it got, well… weird.

Mamamia’s This Glorious Mess host Andrew Daddo once appeared on Round The Twist as a friendly ghost. Post continues after video.

Throughout the series’ four seasons from 1989 until 2001, the Twist children encountered everything from terrifying scarecrows to friendly ghosts to birds that couldn’t stop sh*tting.

We told you – it’s weird.

In memory of Australia’s strangest kids show, here’s the five craziest moments from Round The Twist.

1. The seagull poo attack.

This episode is no doubt the reason why I’m now a lil’ bit terrified of birds.

In the second ever episode of Round The Twist, Pete and Linda are attacked by a group of seagulls THAT CAN’T STOP POOPING.

After hiding in an abandoned shack on the beach (which subsequently gets covered in poo), the siblings eventually escape through the chimney.

It’s… terrifying. (And sh*tty).

2. The magic lipstick.

After struggling to find any luck with the ladies, Pete uses a magic lipstick to try and get a kiss from his crush Fiona.