In 2020, 13 shows attracted a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here are the 5 you need to watch.

While 2020 has presented us with constant cancellations and disappointments, the one plus side has been entertainment. In a year where we've needed it most, there has been a steady stream of brilliant new television shows to distract us from the chaotic world around us.

As we reach the end of the year, the review website Rotten Tomatoes has rated all of our new, favourite TV shows. And a small handful (well, 13 to be precise) have received a perfect score of 100 per cent. Now, a fair few aren't available here (just yet) so we've rounded up five, fantastic shows that you can watch immediately.

Happy bingeing!

Schitt's Creek (season six)

Image: Netflix.

When a family suddenly go bankrupt, they have to move to the only place they still own: a small, country town called Schitt's Creek. Written by and starring American Pie's Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, this show will make you cry of laughter, every single episode.

Rotten Tomatoes critic's consensus: "Witty, warm, and with just the right blend of wisdom and wisecracks, Schitt's Creek's final season is the perfect farewell to the Roses and the town that changed their lives."

Where to watch: Netflix.

