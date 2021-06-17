Rose Byrne has played many roles. Some want her next one cancelled.

For many Australians, watching Two Hands was the first time they set eyes on Rose Byrne.

The comedy crime film, which was released in 1999, starred Rose Byrne alongside David Field, Bryan Brown and of course, the late Heath Ledger.

The movie, which has since been described as an Australian classic, is often noted as the source of Ledger’s big break.

And in the years since the quirky film was released, Rose Byrne has certainly become a Hollywood star in her own right.

Over the years, the now 40-year-old has starred in a number of big films including 28 Weeks Later, Troy, and X-Men: First Class as well as a spot on TV show Damages, which earned her two Golden Globes nominations.

In more recent years, the actress has also stepped into a number of comedic roles, including Get Him to the Greek, Neighbours, Bridesmaids, and The Internship.

With her latest project, Physical, coming to Apple TV this week, here's everything you need to know about the Australian actress.

Watch: Rose Byrne stars in dark comedy series, Physical.