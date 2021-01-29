Rory and Belinda Sloane have welcomed a baby boy. His name is a tribute to the son they lost.

If you have experienced pregnancy loss, support is available 24/7 through Sands. Call 1300 072 637.

AFL player Rory Sloane and his wife, Belinda, have welcomed a baby boy.

On Thursday, the Adelaide Crows captain shared the news to his Instagram, alongside some beautiful family photos.

"Welcome little man. Bodhi Leo Sloane. We are all going to have some fun together!" he wrote.

Belinda shared some snaps of her own.

"Welcome to the world Bodhi Leo Sloane. The perfect third addition to our little boys club," she captioned her photos.