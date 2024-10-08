Let me tell you about the time a haircut completely ruined Gilmore Girls.

Once you know the story, there is no way to unsee it.

In Season One she was a nerdy little freak who loved cable-knit sweaters, coffee, and bad boys who weren't really that bad. They just wore leather.

By Season Five she was sleeping with married men, complaining non-stop, dropping out of Yale — RORY, WHY DID YOU DROP OUT OF YALE — and feuding with her mother. Her mother! Lorelai Gilmore! The woman who raised her and gave her every opportunity in life to be fantastic.

But I know the truth. It all went wrong when Rory came home with that fuck. ass. bob. Don't get mad at me, that's what the internet calls it now when you don't have enough panache to carry off the bob. And she did not.

In Season 4, Episode 4, Rory Gilmore walked in the door to her mother's home with a new haircut.

"I love it," Lorelai declared, acting as though the new 'do was the epitome of chic. No, it wasn't. It was the beginning of the end for the Rory we knew and loved.

I'm not shading the cut, I had it too once upon a time. In fact, we've recently celebrated the return of the bob in its flickiest and flippiest form here at Mamamia. A trending 'do that's all the rage! The girlies love a bob.

But the bob was too much for Rory Gilmore. Her long locks held her secret power of likeability and with the chop so went her agreeable nature.

The bob that started it all.