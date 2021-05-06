'I just discovered MTV's Room Raiders. And we simply must talk about how f**ked up it was.'

Recently, I came across a well-hidden, millennial gem.

In the early 2000s, the hub of juicy, teenage television, MTV, released a revolutionary dating show that could take on the Bachelor or Married at First Sight any day.

Its name was Room Raiders, and its premise - guys and gals going through three blind date's bedrooms to find the weirdest s**t possible.

Whoever's bedroom was the least weird was chosen by the 'raider' to go on a date, and sign me the f**k up.

As aforementioned, I came upon Room Raiders with the eyes of a clueless Gen Z who had never heard of such obscure television.

The closest I came to MTV's questionable reality shows was sneaking out to the living room while my babysitter watched Geordie Shore after I'd gone to bed.

But oh.

Who would have thought how much better it could be?

So after binging far too many episodes in peak millennial fashion; by pirating them off of dodgy websites (for legal purposes, this is a joke), here are some of the key moments I observed from the show.

The dates are... abducted?

I know what you're thinking... this show must be staged.

Why would anyone leave their literal bird claw (yes, this happened) out and in the middle of their room for their date to see, knowing Room Raiders was shooting in the afternoon?

Well, the producers at Room Raiders anticipated this, so they simply abducted the contestants when they were least expecting it.

That often resulted in at least one shirtless guy, and surely they could've cut the cameras long enough to retrieve a shirt right?

Really?