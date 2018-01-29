Federer and Cilic caught in frenzy over controversial Australian Open roof decision.

Did closing the Rod Laver Arena roof help Roger Federer win his 20th grand slam title?

Federer doesn’t think so, but even he admits he was surprised that Australian Open officials opted for an indoor final on Sunday night.

Creating a storm of controversy, tournament directors opted to close the retractable roof at Melbourne Park with the temperature above 37 degrees as the match began at 7.30pm.

Federer prevailed 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1 over Marin Cilic in an air-conditioned Rod Laver Arena.

Cilic said he practised in the Melbourne heat to prepare for the match, calling it "very, very difficult" to adjust when organisers made the late call.

"Throughout the tournament I played all my matches outdoors, also preparing (for) a hot day," Cilic said.

"To play with the roof closed, it's difficult. That decision, could it have been different? I guess so.

"They didn't ask me.

"It was way, way cooler than I expected. That was very, very difficult."

The decision was slammed by Australian great Pat Cash, who tweeted "Roof closed????? Isn't this an outdoor tournament? Fed must of (sic) been rubbing his hands..."