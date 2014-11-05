Romeo Beckham features in his second modelling campaign. And he's only 12.

With parents like Victoria and David Beckham these kids were bound to be over achievers.

Move over mum and dad, Romeo Beckham is taking the modelling world by storm. And guess what? It’s not the first time either.

The second eldest of the Beckham clan, has scored his second modelling campaign with fashion house Burberry, inviting the 12-year-old back to star in its Christmas campaign.

Following his designer mum into the fashion world, Romeo was first announced as a Burberry model at just 10-years-old.

The genetically blessed youngster was hand-picked by the the iconic British label's Chief Creative Officer, Christopher Bailey.

"It continues to be an utter joy working with Romeo – he has charm, style and great energy!" Christopher said.

"I'm delighted that he’s the lead role in our festive campaign."

The new Burberry campaign tells the story of a boy, Romeo, delivering the gift of love to a young couple, celebrating gifting as a way to connect people.

Christopher went on to say said, "This festive campaign is a celebration of everything we love at Burberry; the trench coat, the cashmere scarf, incredible music, our British weather, and working with great and talented people."

Romeo worked the red carpet like a pro at the campaign's launch in London yesterday with parents Victoria and David in tow.

Do you think Romeo is too young to be modelling?

CLICK THROUGH the gallery for pictures of Romeo's last campaign...

