A kidnapping and a much younger Juliet: 14 behind-the-scenes secrets from Romeo and Juliet.

2. Natalie Portman was originally cast as Juliet.

At just 13 years old, Natalie Portman was cast to play Juliet Capulet. Technically, Juliet is 13 in the play but alongside a 21-year-old Leo as Romeo, it didn't look right.

"Fox said it looked like Leonardo was molesting me when we kissed," Portman told the New York Times.

She was quickly replaced by Claire Danes, at the suggestion of The Piano director Jane Campion.

3. DiCaprio didn't care for Shakespeare.

DiCaprio was barely in his 20s when filming the movie and had a typically... 20-year-old attitude towards Shakespeare.

"I can't say that I was neither here nor there with [Shakespeare]. All I knew was that, just like any other person my age, you hear Shakespeare, and you’re like, 'Oh god, those long-winded plays that you just don’t understand and have no clue about,'" he said in an Access Hollywood interview.

4. The first scene filmed was the one where they, uh, consummate the marriage.

The first scene Danes and DiCaprio shot together required them to be practically naked. Awkward.

It was a 'morning after' scene with Romeo and Juliet in bed next to one another, and was considered a way to "break the ice".

5. The elevator scene was not as smooth as it looks.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

The famous elevator scene where Romeo and Juliet kiss was tough to film because the room used as the elevator wasn't big enough for the camera to spin.

It required some improvisation.

The actors stayed standing, while crew circled around them lifting up parts of the set as they went around. It's impressive watching the scene back after figuring this out - you'd never know otherwise.

6. A hurricane hit the set.

A hurricane hit the set a very opportune moment, just as they were filming Mercutio's "a plague on both your houses!" scene.