A kidnapping and a much younger Juliet: 14 behind-the-scenes secrets from Romeo and Juliet.

2021 marks 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann's screen adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as Shakespeare's doomed lovers.
The movie was a box office hit, helped cement DiCaprio as a certified leading man and had an entire generation dancing to The Cardigans' 'Lovefool'.
It also had an interesting production period, featuring re-castings, hurricanes and a kidnapping.
To mark the occasion of 25 years, here are 14 behind-the-scenes facts from the making of the film.
1. A hairdresser was kidnapped.
Aldo Signoretti is a big-deal Hollywood hairstylist with three Oscars and a lot of big name titles to his name, including Romeo and Juliet.
Weirdly, while the film was in production in Mexico, Signoretti was... kidnapped. The kidnappers demanded only $300 in ransom money, which Luhrmann considered a "bargain".