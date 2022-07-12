Netball star Romelda Aiken-George fell pregnant in February. She was told she was "too risky" to re-sign.

Netball star Romelda Aiken-George is just two games short of reaching her 200-game milestone.

The 33-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, was looking forward to returning to her team, the Queensland Firebirds, next year and ticking off the achievement.

It would be just another accolade to her name, having helped the Firebirds win three premierships, taken home multiple MVP awards and claimed the record for the most goals scored by an individual in a grand final.

But on Monday, Aiken-George announced her Super Netball contract had not been renewed as the Firebirds deemed it "too risky" for her to make a return next season.

"Okay, so a lot of people has (sic) been asking if I'll be playing for the firebirds next season, the answer is 'NO'," she shared on Instagram.

"And that decision was not made by me, it was by the club."

"'Too risky they say.' So I will NOT be in the FIREBIRDS next season."

Aiken-George announced her pregnancy in February, opting not to play the 2022 season - which would have been her 15th year with the club - after battling with morning sickness and COVID-19.

Her departure saw rookie Donnell Wallam join the team as the Firebirds’ goal shooter.