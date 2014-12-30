The Daily Beast columnist Michael Moynihan and CNN’s Sara Ganim discuss the Rolling Stone fallout on CNN.

Anti-feminists and various Men’s Rights Activists have used the Rolling Stone story as an excuse to question the legitimacy of sexual assault statistics in general, claiming that such statistics are inflated and that women routinely invent rape stories to assuage regrets over consensual sex.

There are still many unknowns in this case and it is not helpful to speculate either way on what may or may not have occurred back in 2012. Those are now matters for the police.

But there are things that we do know about sexual assault, false reporting and trauma. It’s these things that we need to remember when we hear of a story like Jackie’s.

Protests outside University of Virginia’s Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house (via Rolling Stone)

Here is what we do know:

1. We know that for as long as the media has been reporting on sexual assault, they have been screwing up the reporting of sexual assault. This dodgy reporting has contributed to the community’s muddied understanding of sexual assault and trauma.

2. We know that many members of the community expect victims to look and behave in a certain way after an assault. Many people expect victims to act ‘hysterical’, report to the police immediately, display noticeable physical injuries, have a complete memory of the event, have no prior experience of sexual assault etc – but this is rarely the case.

3. We know that trauma effects memory. As one psychologist once explained it to me: imagine that your brain is like a filing cabinet and each memory is a file neatly placed in chronological order. A traumatic event effectively empties the entire filing cabinet on the floor. Files get jumbled up. Some get lost. Many get placed back in the wrong order. Papers sometimes slip between folders by accident. So when a rape victim’s story doesn’t add up or if it has holes, this is not necessarily evidence that she is lying. On the contrary, it is often evidence of trauma.

“When a rape victim’s story doesn’t add up or if it has holes…it is often evidence of trauma .” NOTE: This is a stock image.

4. We know that, aside from trauma, there are other reasons rape victims sometimes change their accounts, and that this does not mean that a rape has not taken place. Rape victims are aware of, and highly sensitised to victim-blaming and shaming attitudes within the community, and many victims omit or change certain details of a rape to appear more sympathetic. This does not mean that a rape has not occurred, but rather that our community has not, as yet, managed to create an environment where victims feel safe enough to be able to tell their stories honestly and without fear of judgement. This is our failing, not theirs.