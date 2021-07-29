'I'd slept two hours in 24.' If you think I'm nailing motherhood today, here's how I was yesterday.

If you saw me yesterday at the park, I had only slept two hours in 24.

I hadn’t washed my hair for four days, the ankle sock on my right foot had come off in my shoe and I was feeling engorged.

My newborn baby was crying, but I had to get my toddler’s shoes off first, so she could run into the playground’s sand pit.

Her impatient whining of, ‘Come on Mummmy!’ was grating on me as I crouched down to untie her laces, my lower back pinging in pain.

My phone was ringing, but I had to let it go to voicemail again, because by now my newborn was hysterical.

I desperately needed to feed her.

If you saw me yesterday, you would have seen a mother with what appeared to be a very short fuse.

If you saw me at the park today, you would have marveled at my shiny, silky, straight locks reflecting the sun’s rays. I had woken up well rested after my newborn and toddler had both slept through the night for the first time.

My husband and I had decided on a tag team sleep routine and it was working.

I had also managed to take a nice, warm shower and find time to actually consider what to wear today.

You would have been impressed that I was breastfeeding my newborn, whilst FaceTiming her daddy at work and cheering my toddler on as she attempted the obstacles in the playground unassisted, yelling out, ‘Mummy I love you!’ as she slid down the slippery slide for the tenth time.

If you saw me today, you would have thought I was a well-adjusted mum of two under three, nailing life.