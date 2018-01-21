Roger Federer's subtle, behind-the-scenes act of sportsmanship.

Tennis legend Roger Federer has further cemented his universally-acknowledged Nice Guy status by offering the ultimate gift of sportsmanship to a fellow, much younger player.

Twenty-year-old world number four Alexander ‘Sascha’ Zverev has struggled with his performances on grand slam stages in the last year, despite being ranked in the top five players in the world.

In a press conference after his third round loss on Saturday, Zverev admitted he needs to figure out his grand slam struggles after bombing out of the Australian Open in the third round for the second year running.

Zverev said former world number one Federer had spoken to him in the locker room after the match, offering him some words of encouragement and a touch of wisdom.

However, he didn’t elaborate on exactly what was said.