8 kids to 5 women, including one put up for adoption: Rod Stewart’s complicated family life.

It’s not easy for Rod Stewart to get all eight of his kids together. They have five different mothers, and range in age from 57 to 10. But he’s found a way to do it.

“They always have plans,” the ageing singer joked to the Daily Mirror last year. “So I say, ‘If you don’t come, it is coming out of your inheritance’. So they show up.”

Stewart was just 17 and living in London when his first child was born in 1963. He’d dropped out of school at 15, and had a string of jobs, including being a gravedigger, while dreaming of becoming either a professional football player or singer.

His first serious girlfriend was art student Suzannah Boffey. When she got pregnant, he was “horrified”.

“The relationship was pretty much over from that moment,” Boffey, now Suzannah Hourde, told the Daily Mail. “A baby was the last thing he wanted.”

While Stewart’s singing career was starting to take off, Boffey was in a home for teenage mothers, put to work scrubbing steps.

Her baby Sarah had health problems when she was born, and Boffey was talked into giving her up for adoption at the age of one.

When Sarah was in her teens, her adoptive parents, Brigadier Gerald Thubron and his wife Evelyn, told her that the singer whose poster she had on her wall, Rod Stewart, was her father.

By the time Boffey was reunited with Sarah, she was “consumed” with Stewart.

“She just wanted to play his music and talk about him endlessly,” Boffey remembers. “It wasn’t painful, just very weird.”

Stewart’s guitarist and friend, Jim Cregan, has described the moment Sarah turned up to a recording studio in Los Angeles, claiming Stewart was her father.