Warning: Rockmelon linked to potential salmonella outbreak.

Food safety authorities are warning pregnant women, young children and the elderly to refrain from eating rockmelon amid concern over a possible outbreak of salmonella.

Food Standards Australia is currently investigating a spike in infections in several states that is potentially linked to consumption of the fruit.

“FSANZ will continue to work with the state and territory enforcement agencies and the Federal Department of Health and update its advice to consumers,” the body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While we wait for further information, the best advice is that consumers, especially infants, the elderly, pregnant women or people with compromised immune systems, should not consume rockmelon.”

According to government organisation, Health Direct, symptoms of a salmonella infection usually last two to seven days and include fever, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to visit their doctor.

Mamamia will update this story as more information comes to hand.