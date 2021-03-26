Robyn Lawley has one of the most recognisable faces in Australia. In 2018, she broke it.

Lawley's experience with her health condition ultimately led to the creation of her new Audible Original podcast, Every Body with Robyn Lawley: Surviving and Thriving in a Body Shaming World.

The new podcast, which features interviews with Jameela Jamil, Turia Pitt, and Khadija Gbla, looks closely at the body positivity movement, and the people (and bodies) it often leaves behind.

Along the way, Lawley learned a lot about self acceptance from speaking to Pitt, who suffered burns to 65 per cent of her body in an ultramarathon, and author Lucy Blum, who suffered leg scarring after a motorbike accident.

"I hope listeners grow with it like I did," she shared.

"Especially the inspirational talks from Turia Pitt or Lucy Blum that have been through huge accidents. For me, as an epileptic, I have been through quite a few accidents now. And I wake up in hospital beds all over the world. And I have to put on something inspiring sometimes to get out of that hospital bed.

"[Turia and Lucy's] accidents in a sense are so extreme and they've been through so much, but they come out the other end still smiling and carrying on. They don't look at their bodies and go, 'Oh, I need Botox to fix my skin.' They are more concerned with other things like their family and doing more for themselves in that sense."

Lawley has been in the modelling industry since she was 16.

Throughout her career she has been a fierce advocate for body diversity in the fashion industry. In 2018, the model even launched a boycott against the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for its lack of body diversity.

But while she's seen a lot of change in the industry over the years, there's still a long way to go.

"I think the modelling industry has changed. It's slow, but it's changing," she said.

"The more that we stand up and say something... it's definitely having a profound effect. We need to stand together and just show women that things like [stretch marks and cellulite] don't matter.

"Especially after having a baby, we want to erase that, or [focus on our] post baby body image. And you've had a baby. That's such a huge undertaking. We shouldn't be wanting to erase that straightaway. [We should] be in awe of our bodies after we have had a baby."