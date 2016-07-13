Robin Bailey just said what we're all thinking about Steve Price.

Mamamia podcast host Robin Bailey has just weighed in on the story of the week – Steve Price’s comments to fellow Q&A panelist Van Badham that she was “just being hysterical” while discussing violence against women on Monday night.

The “hysterical” comment came in the wake of Eddie McGuire’s ‘joke’ that award winning AFL journalist Caroline Wilson should be held under water and drowned.

Both events were broached on last night’s episode of The Project, where Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore condemned the controversial media personality, informing him that ‘hysterical’ is an inherently misogynistic word. Waleed educated the panellist that ‘hysterical’ stems from the latin word ‘hysteria’, which translates to ‘womb’, and imputes that female anatomy makes women irrational and wildly emotional.

Robin and co-host Terry Hansen discussed the controversy for their 97.3FM radio show 'Robin, Terry & Tom' this morning, and what she had to say had all of us cheering.

'The thing for me is that Waleed understood, from my perspective, guys like Steve Price and Eddie McGuire and a lot of other blokes have never been in a position where they feel disempowered.' Robin began.

'And so many women have,' she continued.

'I'm not talking women in domestic violence situations - although we well know that Australia has some of the worst domestic violence statistics in the world - I'm just talking about general women, and just in our day to day lives.

'It's very different, as a bloke who's never felt disempowered, to understand why that upsets women.'

Watch a clip from the episode of Q&A below. (Post continues...)