A year on from announcing their relationship, Robin Bailey has shared the painful news that her partner Sean Pickwell is battling liver cancer.

“A couple of weeks ago we got the awful news that he had liver cancer,” Bailey announced via her Triple M breakfast show alongside co-hosts Ed Kavalee and Greg Martin on Thursday.

Bailey, who has previously described Pickwell as “the guy who has brought joy back into my life,” said he will undergo surgery to treat the cancer next week.

Addressing what Kavalee called, “the big elephant in the room in Australia," Bailey also discussed the estimated $10,000 out-of-pocket cost Pickwell will face following his treatment, despite having private health insurance.

"It suddenly dawned on both of us we hadn’t asked the question about how much it was going to cost him to get this cancer treated,” she said, adding, “The potential of getting healthy is based on how much you can afford.”

Bailey’s husband of 16 years and father to her three sons, Tony Smart, tragically died after a long battle with depression in 2014.