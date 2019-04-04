— With AAP.
1. “Do you want to die?” A woman was sexually assaulted and held captive for four days in Victoria.
Robert Wilson continued to run a car-wrecking business from his home and had friends visit while he secretly held a woman captive inside his home.
Wilson allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman and threatened her with a crossbow while she was held captive for four days after an online hook-up, Victorian police say.
The 39-year-old connected with 32-year-old father-of-two Wilson via dating app “Badoo” around two months ago and they had gone on several dates, court documents show.
Wilson picked up the Vietnamese woman from her job and drove her to his Darley property, northwest of Melbourne last Monday.
As soon as they were inside the house the 32-year-old allegedly began to punch the victim in the head, stomp on her stomach and slam her into the floor.
“The victim was then imprisoned inside the property and threatened with a number of weapons, including a crossbow,” police said in a statement.
Wilson dragged her into the bedroom where he raped her and continued to beat her when she resisted, according to the remand summary.
The court document showed the victim “begged him to stop as it was so painful.”
At one point he allegedly started to strangle her demanding money and asking the victim “do you want to die”.
The woman relented and Wilson allegedly transferred $3000 from her bank account into his own.
Wilson told the woman if she disobeyed he would “turn her into a money-making machine and charge men to sleep with her”, according to the summary.
She was so severely injured she was unable to see out of either eye by the third day of her capture.
The ordeal lasted until the victim’s friends contacted Wilson on March 28, and he allegedly let her go the next day.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her head and body.
Those living near Wilson told The Age they were rattled after finding out the woman had allegedly been held captive metres from their homes and that Wilson had been acting normally.
“He … continued doing what he normally does, say hello, shake our hands,” a neighbour told The Age.
“We heard absolutely nothing. He had mates coming around, working on the trucks. Just day to day things. There was nothing strange about it.”
The accused did not front the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday because he did not plan on making a bail application, his lawyer said.
“He is content to stay downstairs,” she told the court.
Wilson has been charged with three counts of rape, one count each of false imprisonment, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury and theft.
