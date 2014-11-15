A Hollywood heart-throb has had a truly terrible haircut.

EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING.
Robert Pattinson got a haircut.
Yes, we know that it isn’t 5 years ago.
But the guy from those teenage vampire movies has had a haircut that looks like…well…like the bikini wax that everyone was getting 5 years ago.
It looks passable from the front:
Exhibit A:
But from the back? It’s a bowl cut, landing strip nightmare.
LOOK:
[raw]
We need to talk about Robert Pattinson's landing-strip haircut: http://t.co/e6eqIQT2SW pic.twitter.com/JUlJK8obpS
— The Cut (@TheCut) November 14, 2014
[/raw]
Yes.
That is a patch of hair on the back of his head.
A landing strip.
Because? Irony? Or because he wants to hang-up his heart-throb fangs? Or because his stylist passed out half-way through?
We don’t know.
So we asked co-star and former girlfriend, Kirsten Stewart what she thought. And she said:
We can’t help but agree.
What do you think about R-Patz new do?