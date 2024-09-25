‘I asked Robert Irwin to tell me absolutely everything he does in a day. Here's what he said.'

Some animals require special attention throughout the day, and one of those is DJ the Southern White Rhino. "He does love a good scratch!" Robert laughed.

"He's just amazing — he weighs two tonnes but acts like a big old labrador, so I give him a scratch any chance I get. Usually he comes out of his mud wallow in the morning and dries like a piece of pottery in the sun, so I find it very therapeutic to pick all that dirt off him."

Robert confessed there is an important job at Australia Zoo he really doesn't look forward to.

"Every minute is fun, which isn't to say that it doesn't have its ups and downs. The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital [located on the Australia Zoo grounds] does a lot of work in the rehabilitation space for injured native wildlife, so there are plenty of times when it is sad: in the hospital rescuing 130,000 native animals, you do come across wildlife that is too far gone to save. It breaks your heart, but you have to hold onto the positivity and think about every animal you get to release back into the wild."

When asked what might surprise people most about a day at Australia Zoo, Robert let me know that with animals, what you see is rarely what you get — and sometimes, the cuter the animal, the less cuddly they are.

"Probably one of the sweetest and most affectionate creatures at Australia Zoo is a Komodo dragon called Inda," Robert said.

"She's big, venomous, with teeth like a shark, this great big prehistoric animal, and she'll run over to you for a big old cuddle." On the other hand, "there's a wombat or two who has given me a solid run for my money!"