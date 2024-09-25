‘I asked Robert Irwin to tell me absolutely everything he does in a day. Here's what he said.'

Every morning, Robert Irwin wakes up to the sound of two different animals competing for his attention. The first is something most rural Australians can probably relate to pretty well: the chickens in his backyard. The second? Well, those are tigers, which probably tells you everything you need to know about Robert's unique living situation at Australia Zoo.
"I usually get woken up as the sun comes up, let the chickens out and collect their eggs, then make myself some breakfast," he told Mamamia. "By that time, I can start to hear the lemurs waking up too!"