Robert Hadden was a "predator in a white coat". Now 226 victims have spoken.

Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

Laurie Kanyok was pregnant in 2011 when she was sexually abused at the hands of her gynaecologist.

Laurie, a former Broadway dancer, was seeing gynaecologist Robert Hadden, and didn't know what to expect or what was appropriate for a gynaecologist to perform on a pregnant woman. On one occasion, under the guise of checking the dilation of her cervix, Hadden subjected her to an internal exam so forceful that he lifted her off the exam chair while she gripped the chair arms. The event caused her to bleed afterwards.

The abuse progressed.

"I said, 'you didn't just do a full exam?'' and he said, 'no, just lay back down let me just check one more time'. So, I lay back down and put my feet in the stirrups, and he pulls the sheet taut and all of a sudden, his head ducked down, and he licked my vagina and I jumped off the table and he was white as a ghost'. I tried to leave. I got dressed and walked out," Laurie recounted in a profile interview.

She texted her partner immediately, who told her to call the police which she did. Soon after leaving the gynaecologist office, Laurie received a disturbing voicemail from Hadden. She later played the voicemail to detectives. Upon doing a sexual assault test at hospital, the sample taken from Laurie was a 98 to 99 per cent match for Hadden's saliva.

For Marissa Hoechstetter, she knows Laurie's pain all too well.

From 2009 to 2012, she was a victim of Hadden.