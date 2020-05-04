After years of substance abuse, Robbie Williams struggles to remember his own lyrics.

Robbie Williams relies on a teleprompter to remind him of the lyrics to his own songs.

Although audiences can sing along to songs like ‘Angels’ and ‘Let Me Entertain You’ without missing a beat, the 46-year-old singer relies on the help to get him through concerts due to his former drug use.

The 46-year-old, who is now sober, told The Sun on Sunday his mind is not what it used to be.

“Now if you were in a stadium full of people and you had done drugs in your life, your brain is not going to be working properly,” Williams told the publication.

“And the last thing you want to do when you are staring at 80,000 people is go, ‘Yep I do not remember these words’. That’s why I got an auto cue because I suffer with anxiety and it is a high-pressure scenario.”

Williams said he would be honest with his four children about his past involvement with drugs, with the hope of “terrifying” them with the truth so they would not make the same mistakes.

Williams has experienced addiction, as well as anxiety, depression and body image issues.

During his years with boy band Take That, Williams battled alcohol and drug addiction.