Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72 years old.

The actor's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the news on Saturday morning, sharing that the Scottish actor died on Friday in hospital in Scotland.

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Wright told the BBC.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time," she added.

Coltrane made his Harry Potter debut in the serie's first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He appeared in all eight films.

According to reports, author J.K Rowling had Coltrane at the top of her list to play Hagrid, and when asked whom she would like to see in the role, she quickly responded "Robbie Coltrane".

The Scottish actor also appeared in Ocean's Twelve and the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough, as well as on the television series Cracker.

Image: Getty.