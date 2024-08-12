While this famous man was making blockbuster movies, he was sending his daughter to 'fat camp'.

If you grew up in the '00s, it was pretty impossible to escape the face of Rob Schneider.

Along with on-screen collaborator Adam Sandler, Schneider seemingly appeared in every major comedy in this era of cinema including The Water Boy, Little Nicky and 50 First Dates. He also nabbed plenty of starring roles in his own right like the Deuce Bigalow films, The Hot Chick and The Animal.

However, by the 2010s Schneider was no longer landing mainstream movie roles. These days, he's more known for his political rants than his blockbuster movies.

Away from the spotlight, Schneider has a daughter London King, aka musician Elle King, who made a name for herself in 2014 for her hit song 'Ex’s & Oh's' which became a radio mainstay.

And guess what? She doesn't have anything nice to say about her famous father.

Elle King opened up about her rocky relationship with Schneider during a chat on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, with a teaser from the episodes since going viral on TikTok.

The interview awkwardly began with the host admitting to having a crush on Scheider, which led the singer to describe her less-than-idyllic childhood.

She says she was forced to follow him around on movie sets where she said she would often get "lost in the shuffle" of it all.

King admitted that on set she would be scolded by her dad for making any noise. "If I ever messed up a shot, if I was talking, I would get in f**king trouble," she explained.