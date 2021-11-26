ROADTEST: "I loathe mess, but embraced it for a week with 3 kids under 9. Here's what that rollercoaster looked like."

If you walked into our home on any given morning, there’s a chance you’d walk straight back out again as you’d be unable to locate the person you’re looking for, in amongst the chaos.

With three kids under nine years old, one manic dachshund, two cats and two parents currently working from home, ‘controlled chaos’ is kind of our default state.

Throw in a lengthy lockdown, remote schooling and that little thing called school holidays, and sometimes the ‘controlled’ part of the equation gets thrown out the window.

Thankfully, I’ve found some ways to embrace the crazy.

After walking the parenting path for close to a decade, I’ve learnt that expectations are there to be challenged, a certain level of insanity is just part of life, storage baskets are a busy parent’s best friend and a good stain remover in the cupboard can keep even the messiest of moments under control.

(I'm at one with the Sard Super Power Stain Remover spray in our house. Ah, how much do I love thee? Let me count the ways.)

Here’s what my week of embracing our life of messy, well-meaning chaos looked like, and what we actually do to keep the wheels in motion with all of us under one roof.

1. The washing is truly never-ending, but there’s a silver lining.

With a 5-person family, we generate a lot... of laundry.