‘I killed my mum.’ Actor Ryan Grantham allegedly had a plot to murder Justin Trudeau too.

Actor Ryan Grantham has pleaded guilty to killing his mother.

On March 31, 2020, Ryan Grantham, 24 - who played Jeffery Augustine in the hit Netflix TV series, Riverdale - shot his mother Barbara Waite, 64, in the back of the head while she played piano in their home.

CBC reported that Grantham had rehearsed the killing and took videos, including footage that captured the hours after the crime where he confesses to the murder and shows his mother's dead body.

According to court reports, Grantham went out to buy beer and marijuana after, then went to bed.

The following day, Grantham loaded his car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and printed Google Maps directions to Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.

The 24-year-old allegedly plotted to kill Trudeau, telling police of his plans in his statement and in excerpts read in court from his journal.

He never made it to Rideau Cottage, though. Instead, Grantham turned himself in and told a police officer: "I killed my mum."

Aside from Riverdale, Grantham was known for his roles in popular TV series including Supernatural, iZombie, and the film Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

